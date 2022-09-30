Third PnB Rock Murder Suspect Arrested In Las Vegas

More details about the murder have been released since the Trone family was charged. Previous reports said that Trone and his teenage on were already at the restaurant before PnB and his girl arrived. The felony compliant against Trone says he met with a mystery man, who was dressed in all red, outside of the restaurant. The man reportedly told the elder Trone that the rapper was inside and had expensive jewelry on. The suspect left the restaurant and came back with his son. The 17-year-old walked right passed the man in red inside the restaurant to confront the rapper.



The teen reportedly approached PnB Rock's table and demanded him to give up the jewelry. That's when he allegedly fired the first shot at the rapper. Once PnB fell over, the alleged shooter shot PnB two more times in the back. The shooter allegedly robbed PnB's girlfriend then swiped the chains, watch and rings off of him before he fled the scene. He hopped into Trone's car and sped off.



Police first identified Freddie Lee Trone as one of the suspects earlier this week. Shortly afterward, they arrested his teen son and his stepmother, Shauntel Trone, who was charged with accessory to murder after the fact. Trone and his son were charged with murder, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery. So far, the mystery man in red has not been identified.

