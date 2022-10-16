Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford Spark Relationship Rumors After LA Outing

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish may be dating the lead singer of The Neighbourhood Jesse Rutherford. According to TMZ, the two were seen holding hands while leaving a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The video that sparked the rumors doesn't show either of their faces but fans were able to confirm that it was Eilish and Rutherford because the two of them had posted photos of themselves and their friend group on Instagram Stories earlier in the night. The outfits seen in those posts were the same ones seen in the video of the Grammy-winning singer grabbing onto Rutherford's hand as they walked away from the maze.

TMZ mentioned that they have photos of the two hanging out together back in August, which means they may have been dating for several months. Pop Crave also shared a photo of the two having dinner together the following day.

Fans aren't too happy about the potential development in Eilish's love life. Jesse is 31 and Billie is 20, but that's not quite why some fans are upset, according to TMZ. Fans on Twitter have pointed out that Billie and Jesse have known each other for a long time which they believe makes the relationship problematic. Fans have found photos of the couple at a Halloween party which date back to 2017 when Billie was around 15 years old.

Billie EilishThe Neighbourhood
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.