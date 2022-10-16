Billie Eilish may be dating the lead singer of The Neighbourhood Jesse Rutherford. According to TMZ, the two were seen holding hands while leaving a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The video that sparked the rumors doesn't show either of their faces but fans were able to confirm that it was Eilish and Rutherford because the two of them had posted photos of themselves and their friend group on Instagram Stories earlier in the night. The outfits seen in those posts were the same ones seen in the video of the Grammy-winning singer grabbing onto Rutherford's hand as they walked away from the maze.

TMZ mentioned that they have photos of the two hanging out together back in August, which means they may have been dating for several months. Pop Crave also shared a photo of the two having dinner together the following day.