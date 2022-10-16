Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her British Accent During 'SNL' Monologue
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 16, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend. On Saturday, October 15th, the rapper took on double duty serving as the night's host and musical guest.
During her impressive monologue, Megan gave shoutouts to her fans (AKA Hotties), discussed her recent accomplishments, and even gave a mini audition for a role in Netflix's hit show Bridgerton.
"But there's so much more to me than meets the eye. For example, I'm a really good actress," Meg told the 8H audience. "I don't want to toot my own horn, but I think I do a pretty good British accent," she said before laughing along with the crowd. Megan went on to look straight into the camera and give her best attempt at the accent, saying, "Put me in Bridgerton, b--ch."
To wrap up her monologue, Meg seemed like she was going to address the news that her Los Angeles home had been burglarized while she was in New York prepping for SNL. "I would like to address a certain incident that I'm sure is on everybody's mind," she started. "No, I don't know why Popeye's took the Hottie sauce off the menu."
She also celebrated earning her bachelor's degree from Texas Southern University last year. "Finishing college while pursuing a rap career is not easy and I did that while putting out song after song and going on a world tour. So now I can go by another name: Megan The B--ch That Needs Some Sleep."
The URL for her website, badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com, popped onto the screen and she explained her goal to provide access to resources for those who are struggling with their mental health.
"I can't believe the domain wasn't already taken," she said. "It's supposed to be called 'Hot Girl Bummer' but somebody stole it. You know who you are," Meg said, referring to Blackbear's 2019 single of the same name.
Meg went on to appear in sketches throughout the night and give performances of "Anxiety" and "NDA/ Plan B."