Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her British Accent During 'SNL' Monologue

Megan Thee Stallion made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend. On Saturday, October 15th, the rapper took on double duty serving as the night's host and musical guest.

During her impressive monologue, Megan gave shoutouts to her fans (AKA Hotties), discussed her recent accomplishments, and even gave a mini audition for a role in Netflix's hit show Bridgerton.

"But there's so much more to me than meets the eye. For example, I'm a really good actress," Meg told the 8H audience. "I don't want to toot my own horn, but I think I do a pretty good British accent," she said before laughing along with the crowd. Megan went on to look straight into the camera and give her best attempt at the accent, saying, "Put me in Bridgerton, b--ch."