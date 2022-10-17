See If You Live In One Of Texas' Top 10 Safest Cities
By Ginny Reese
October 17, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Safety is always a concern when people are choosing a city to live in.
A new study from SafeWise determined the top 50 safest cities in Texas. The website states, "We use FBI crime statistics data to rank cities in each state and across the country. To add extra insight and depth to that assessment, we include demographic information and the results of our proprietary State of Safety research study."
According to SafeWise, Texas' safest city is Trophy Club in Denton and Tarrant Counties. The city has a population of 13,052 people with a median income of $147,477.
Here are the top 50 safest cities in Texas, according to SafeWise:
- Trophy Club
- Fulshear
- Faiview
- Colleyville
- Memorial Villages
- Elgin
- Highland Village
- Fate
- Southlake
- Sachse
- Heath
- Crystal City
- University Park
- Flower Mound
- Murphy
- Horizon City
- West university Place
- San Elizario
- Friendswood
- Wylie
- Melissa
- Keller
- Hutto
- Fair Oaks Ranch
- Little Elm
- Manvel
- Corinth
- Canyon
- Helotes
- Celina
- Frederickburg
- Sugar Land
- Leander
- Midlothian
- Hewitt
- Frisco
- Socorro
- Allen
- Cibolo
- Anna
- Graham
- Prosper
- Sanger
- Mansfield
- Woodway
- Whitehouse
- McKinney
- Lakeway
- Cedar Park
- Coppell
Learn more about what makes these cities the safest in Texas on SafeWise's website.