See If You Live In One Of Texas' Top 10 Safest Cities

Safety is always a concern when people are choosing a city to live in.

A new study from SafeWise determined the top 50 safest cities in Texas. The website states, "We use FBI crime statistics data to rank cities in each state and across the country. To add extra insight and depth to that assessment, we include demographic information and the results of our proprietary State of Safety research study."

According to SafeWise, Texas' safest city is Trophy Club in Denton and Tarrant Counties. The city has a population of 13,052 people with a median income of $147,477.

Here are the top 50 safest cities in Texas, according to SafeWise:

Trophy Club Fulshear Faiview Colleyville Memorial Villages Elgin Highland Village Fate Southlake Sachse Heath Crystal City University Park Flower Mound Murphy Horizon City West university Place San Elizario Friendswood Wylie Melissa Keller Hutto Fair Oaks Ranch Little Elm Manvel Corinth Canyon Helotes Celina Frederickburg Sugar Land Leander Midlothian Hewitt Frisco Socorro Allen Cibolo Anna Graham Prosper Sanger Mansfield Woodway Whitehouse McKinney Lakeway Cedar Park Coppell

Learn more about what makes these cities the safest in Texas on SafeWise's website.