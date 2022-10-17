See If You Live In One Of Texas' Top 10 Safest Cities

By Ginny Reese

October 17, 2022

Safety is always a concern when people are choosing a city to live in.

A new study from SafeWise determined the top 50 safest cities in Texas. The website states, "We use FBI crime statistics data to rank cities in each state and across the country. To add extra insight and depth to that assessment, we include demographic information and the results of our proprietary State of Safety research study."

According to SafeWise, Texas' safest city is Trophy Club in Denton and Tarrant Counties. The city has a population of 13,052 people with a median income of $147,477.

Here are the top 50 safest cities in Texas, according to SafeWise:

  1. Trophy Club
  2. Fulshear
  3. Faiview
  4. Colleyville
  5. Memorial Villages
  6. Elgin
  7. Highland Village
  8. Fate
  9. Southlake
  10. Sachse
  11. Heath
  12. Crystal City
  13. University Park
  14. Flower Mound
  15. Murphy
  16. Horizon City
  17. West university Place
  18. San Elizario
  19. Friendswood
  20. Wylie
  21. Melissa
  22. Keller
  23. Hutto
  24. Fair Oaks Ranch
  25. Little Elm
  26. Manvel
  27. Corinth
  28. Canyon
  29. Helotes
  30. Celina
  31. Frederickburg
  32. Sugar Land
  33. Leander
  34. Midlothian
  35. Hewitt
  36. Frisco
  37. Socorro
  38. Allen
  39. Cibolo
  40. Anna
  41. Graham
  42. Prosper
  43. Sanger
  44. Mansfield
  45. Woodway
  46. Whitehouse
  47. McKinney
  48. Lakeway
  49. Cedar Park
  50. Coppell

Learn more about what makes these cities the safest in Texas on SafeWise's website.

