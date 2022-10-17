Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Pose For First Photo Together

For years, fans have accused Hailey of "stealing" Bieber from Selena as their July 2018 engagement came on the heels of their brief reunion. During the interview, she revealed, "period point blank … was never in a relationship with him when he was with anybody.” Hailey continued by saying she never stole Justin from Gomez adding that it's "not [her] character to mess with someone's relationship."

She went on to say Bieber didn't propose to her until he had "closed a chapter" with Selena. “I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way,” she explained per Page Six. “I know what was going on when we got back together and I know what had to happen for that to come back together in a healthy way.”

Hailey also revealed she has spoken to Gomez since marrying Bieber in 2018 and prior to the gala photo. “It’s all respect. It’s all love,” adding that there is "no drama personally" between her and Gomez. “Everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good, and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect."