Taylor Swift Announces 2 'Midnights' Music Videos & Release Week Schedule

It's officially Midnights week! As Taylor Swift prepares to drop her highly anticipated tenth studio album on October 21st, the singer has made some special announcements. Swift laid out the entire release week schedule in a recent TikTok. Starting on Thursday, October 20th, the planner in the video shows Swift's jam-packed week full of previously announced events like her late-night appearance and a few vague descriptions of upcoming surprises. For example, Swift teased a "special very chaotic surprise" will be shared with fans at 3:00 A.M. EST, just three hours after Midnights is out.

Her TikTok also revealed that two songs will serve as singles for the album. The first is "Anti-Hero" which will have its music video premiere the same day that the album drops. The second music video will arrive later in the week, but Swift did not reveal which song will serve as the second single. Swift also revealed that she will be dropping a challenge on YouTube Shorts called #TSAntiHeroChallenge, which will undoubtedly go viral.