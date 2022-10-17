Taylor Swift Announces 2 'Midnights' Music Videos & Release Week Schedule
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 17, 2022
It's officially Midnights week! As Taylor Swift prepares to drop her highly anticipated tenth studio album on October 21st, the singer has made some special announcements. Swift laid out the entire release week schedule in a recent TikTok. Starting on Thursday, October 20th, the planner in the video shows Swift's jam-packed week full of previously announced events like her late-night appearance and a few vague descriptions of upcoming surprises. For example, Swift teased a "special very chaotic surprise" will be shared with fans at 3:00 A.M. EST, just three hours after Midnights is out.
Her TikTok also revealed that two songs will serve as singles for the album. The first is "Anti-Hero" which will have its music video premiere the same day that the album drops. The second music video will arrive later in the week, but Swift did not reveal which song will serve as the second single. Swift also revealed that she will be dropping a challenge on YouTube Shorts called #TSAntiHeroChallenge, which will undoubtedly go viral.
@taylorswift
Mark your calendars! Meet the Midnights Manifest 📜 #tsmidnights #swifttok #midnightsmanifest♬ original sound - Taylor Swift
The schedule for the week shown on the planner reads as follows:
Thursday, 10/20:
- Teaser Trailer
- 3rd quarter of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video
Friday, 10/21:
- Midnights Album Release (12 am EST)
- Special very chaotic surprise (3 am EST)
- Anti-Hero Music Video Premiere!! + #TSAntiHeroChallenge on YouTube Shorts
- Lyric videos! (8 pm EST)
Saturday, 10/22:
- stream midnights pls
- grab the exclusive Lavender edition vinyl at Target?
Sunday, 10/23:
- visit your local record store?
- stream midnights pls
Monday, 10/24:
- The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon appearance
Tuesday, 10/24:
- 2nd Midnights Music Video release (12 am EST)
Wednesday, 10/25:
- stream midnights and watch videos pls
Thursday, 10/27:
- stream midnights and watch videos pls
Friday, 10/28:
- The Graham Norton Show appearance