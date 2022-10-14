Red Hot Chili Peppers have released their second album of 2022, Return of the Dream Canteen. On Friday, October 14th, Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and on-and-off guitarist John Frusciante shared the follow-up to April's Unlimited Love just six months later.

The album features an impressive 17 songs including the previously released singles "Tippa My Tongue" and "Eddie." When asked which tracks from the album he's most excited to play live, RHCP's legendary bassist Flea revealed, "All of them to be honest. I feel so connected to every song on the record." However, he did give a special shout-out to a couple of tracks.

"I really love the song 'Eddie'", which serves as a heartfelt tribute to the late guitar hero Eddie Van Halen. "I love the song "Bag of Grins," I love the song 'Handful.'"

Flea went on to share the surprising reason he's so proud of both albums the band released this year, but especially this newest project.

"The things that I feel most proud of with both of these records this year, but in particular with this one, Return of the Dream Canteen is that I don't think that we repeat ourselves," he explained. "I think that each song has its own color and takes up its own emotional space on the record. It's not like a bunch of songs that all sound the same or a bunch of songs that are all trying to be a hit. Each one has its own artistic place. I feel really proud of the whole thing as a piece of work and as a weather system of all different types of weather."

Check out Red Hot Chili Peppers' thirteenth studio album Return of the Dream Canteen on iHeartRadio!