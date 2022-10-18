BTS's Jin Drops Elaborate Space-Themed Trailer To Tease First Solo Single

"The Astronaut" will arrive on Friday, October 28th, just around 2 weeks after Jin first announced the single during BTS's highly-anticipated October 15th concert in Busan. "I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them," Jin said on stage during the show. The music video for the song is also scheduled to drop the same day, with a lyric video following on October 30th.

In other BTS news, their label announced on Monday, October 17th, that Jin would be the first to start his mandatory military service in South Korea.

"Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government," a statement from BIG HIT MUSIC explained. "Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."