Lizzo Shares How Beyoncé Helped Her With Depression During Carpool Karaoke

Beyond helping her in her personal life, Lizzo shared that Beyoncé's music also helped her figure out what she wanted to do with her own artistry. "The way she makes people feel is the way I wanna make people feel with music,” she explained. “She is my North Star.” Lizzo told the Late Late Show host that she had never met Beyoncé to which Corden replied by taking out his phone and suggesting they call her. "I'm joking, there's no way I've got her phone number," he later joked.

The singer/rapper also revealed that she's "p*ssed a few family members off" by cussing in her songs and performing in revealing costumes. "My cousin Pookie gets mad at me all the time. He’ll call my mum and say, ‘Hey, tell Melissa to put some clothes on.'”