Lizzo Shares How Beyoncé Helped Her With Depression During Carpool Karaoke
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 28, 2022
Lizzo opened up about her battle with depression and how Beyoncé helped play a role in helping her. The star joined James Corden for his popular Carpool Karaoke segment on the Late Late Show and when they weren't belting her hits like "Good as Hell," "Juice," and "Truth Hurts," the two talked about Bey's influence and how she's "p*ssed a few family members off" with certain choices in her career.
"When I was shy or when I didn’t think I was cool, when I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyonce in my bedroom and it would transport me," Lizzo told Corden. "I would feel that my life was going to be better, there’s hope for me. When I dropped out of college and I was really depressed, I listened to ‘B’Day’ on repeat and I was like, I’m gonna be a singer.”
Beyond helping her in her personal life, Lizzo shared that Beyoncé's music also helped her figure out what she wanted to do with her own artistry. "The way she makes people feel is the way I wanna make people feel with music,” she explained. “She is my North Star.” Lizzo told the Late Late Show host that she had never met Beyoncé to which Corden replied by taking out his phone and suggesting they call her. "I'm joking, there's no way I've got her phone number," he later joked.
The singer/rapper also revealed that she's "p*ssed a few family members off" by cussing in her songs and performing in revealing costumes. "My cousin Pookie gets mad at me all the time. He’ll call my mum and say, ‘Hey, tell Melissa to put some clothes on.'”