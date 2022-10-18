See If You Live In One Of Arizona's Top 10 Safest Cities

Safety is always a concern when people are choosing a city to live in.

A new study from SafeWise determined the top 50 safest cities in Arizona. The website states, "Higher-than-average crime rates may be the reason nearly half of Arizona residents worry about their safety every single day. That high concern echoes rising violent crime numbers statewide, but for those who live in Arizona’s safest cities, sleep may come easier at night."

According to SafeWise, Arizona's safest city is Florence. The city has a population of 27,571 people with a median income of $49,534.

The study states that Arizonans are most concerned about violent crime, with 51 percent of people in the state worrying about it happening to them. That's 10 percentage points higher than the national average. Other safety concerns include property crime, package theft, and gun violence.

Here are the top 10 safest cities in Arizona, according to SafeWise:

Florence San Luis Sahuarita Oro Valley Prescott Valley Gilbert Maricopa Surprise Buckeye Lake Havasu City

Learn more about what makes these cities the safest in Arizona on SafeWise's website.