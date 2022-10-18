See If You Live In One Of Arizona's Top 10 Safest Cities

By Ginny Reese

October 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Safety is always a concern when people are choosing a city to live in.

A new study from SafeWise determined the top 50 safest cities in Arizona. The website states, "Higher-than-average crime rates may be the reason nearly half of Arizona residents worry about their safety every single day. That high concern echoes rising violent crime numbers statewide, but for those who live in Arizona’s safest cities, sleep may come easier at night."

According to SafeWise, Arizona's safest city is Florence. The city has a population of 27,571 people with a median income of $49,534.

The study states that Arizonans are most concerned about violent crime, with 51 percent of people in the state worrying about it happening to them. That's 10 percentage points higher than the national average. Other safety concerns include property crime, package theft, and gun violence.

Here are the top 10 safest cities in Arizona, according to SafeWise:

  1. Florence
  2. San Luis
  3. Sahuarita
  4. Oro Valley
  5. Prescott Valley
  6. Gilbert
  7. Maricopa
  8. Surprise
  9. Buckeye
  10. Lake Havasu City

Learn more about what makes these cities the safest in Arizona on SafeWise's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.