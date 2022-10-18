Texas Couple Finds Massive Underground Cavern On Their Property

One Texas couple found a huge surprise beneath their back yard. My San Antonio reported that Don and Debbie Davis own a ranch in northwestern Medina County.

The couple was working on placing the ranch in a conservation easement for the preservation of water. That's when the Edwards Aquifer Authority discovered a huge cavern on their property.

Debbie explained that it was found in a thick patch of bushes. She said in a report, "In their mapping process, they found this little depression that no one had ever seen before. It was back in a thick clump of brush and we'd never gone there. And sure enough, when we went to check it out, there was a sinkhole with a tiny opening that we had no idea it opened up to this enormous cavern."

Bexar Grotto, a group of cavers that have been exploring, educating, and conserving caves since 1983, came to the property to check it out. They widened the hole with the hole, using a lot of effort to get the team into the cavern.

The first person to see the cave, Bennett Lee, said that when the team used a flashlight to see inside the cavern it was just a "black void, which lead them to believe they were onto something.

Lee said, "Rare that you open up into a huge room that's a 70 foot drop. So yeah, it was really amazing to be the first one in there and just see this huge room."