Texas Couple Finds Massive Underground Cavern On Their Property

By Ginny Reese

October 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One Texas couple found a huge surprise beneath their back yard. My San Antonio reported that Don and Debbie Davis own a ranch in northwestern Medina County.

The couple was working on placing the ranch in a conservation easement for the preservation of water. That's when the Edwards Aquifer Authority discovered a huge cavern on their property.

Debbie explained that it was found in a thick patch of bushes. She said in a report, "In their mapping process, they found this little depression that no one had ever seen before. It was back in a thick clump of brush and we'd never gone there. And sure enough, when we went to check it out, there was a sinkhole with a tiny opening that we had no idea it opened up to this enormous cavern."

Bexar Grotto, a group of cavers that have been exploring, educating, and conserving caves since 1983, came to the property to check it out. They widened the hole with the hole, using a lot of effort to get the team into the cavern.

The first person to see the cave, Bennett Lee, said that when the team used a flashlight to see inside the cavern it was just a "black void, which lead them to believe they were onto something.

Lee said, "Rare that you open up into a huge room that's a 70 foot drop. So yeah, it was really amazing to be the first one in there and just see this huge room."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.