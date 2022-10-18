This Is The Best Deli In Chicago

By Logan DeLoye

October 18, 2022

Reuben Sandwich
Photo: Getty Images

Deli's are a grocery essential. What do you go to the deli for? Do you stop by for a sandwich and a lunch to-go, or get a few pounds of meat and cheese for the whole family? Regardless of your deli habits, there is one in each state that is better than the rest. Be it variety, friendliness of staff, or the best ingredients, this deli has a quality that keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best deli in all of Illinois is J.P Graziano Grocery Co. located in Chicago.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"A Chicago staple, J.P. Graziano Grocery Co. is best known for its Italian sub, called "The Mr G" on the menu. Fourth-generation owner Jim Graziano makes the classic version with a twist thanks to the addition of artichokes, basil, and lettuce in red wine vinegar topped with a truffle-mustard vinaigrette."JP is a family staple for us! When we are in the mood for a good Italian sandwich we always know JP will not disappoint," wrote a regular. "The ingredients are always fresh, they use D'Amato's bread (YUMMMM), and their giardiniera is so good you could probably bathe in it." They noted that the Muffuletta is a new favorite when they visit."
