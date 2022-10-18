This Is The Best Deli In Ohio

Deli's are a grocery essential. What do you go to the deli for? Do you stop by for a sandwich and a lunch to-go, or get a few pounds of meat and cheese for the whole family? Regardless of your deli habits, there is one in each state that is better than the rest. Be it variety, friendliness of staff, or the best ingredients, this deli has a quality that keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best deli in all of Ohio is Larder Delicatessen and Bakery located in Cleveland.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"Named one of America's best Jewish delis by Food & Wine and a semifinalist for the James Beard "Best New Restaurant" Award, Larder Delicatessen does not disappoint. The fried chicken sandwich, pastrami, and matzo ball soup are customer favorites. "Their pastrami Reuben was one of the best sandwiches I've ever eaten! It was made with huge (warm) chunks of pastrami, red cabbage slaw and their own special sauce served atop grilled rye bread," wrote one reviewer. "Their fried chicken sandwich is also other-worldly topped with a creamy slaw and packing a little punch. I cannot wait to get back and try other sandwich creations they have on the menu…but how could I NOT get that pastrami Reuben? Oh…the humanity!!!" Sounds like a delicious problem to have."