Viral 'Star Wars'-Inspired House Is Back On The Market In Texas For $3.7M

Although Obi-Wan Kenobi warns that "your eyes can deceive you," this time, they're not. The iconic Star Wars-inspired house in Houston is back on the market for a cool $3.7 million.

The "Darth Vader House," as it has been dubbed, was built in 1992 at the orders of Dr. Jean Cukier, who requested it to resemble a stealth fighter jet, Chron reports. On the outside, the home at 3201 University Boulevard looks like "it could take to space any moment with its dark stacked rock and metal roof." On the inside, once you enter through one of the home's two front doors, you're greeted by two floating grand staircases and a sunken living room.

The 7,040-square-foot home was made to emulate a canyon, said Randy Hickey, an architect who worked on the home. Inside you'll also find a black stone floor inlaid with white concrete, two garden beds and an area illuminated by LED lights. The entire back of the home is covered with tinted windows that provide privacy from the outside. There's also a custom-built pool and waterfall outside. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home features a second-floor loft, three guest ensuites, a living space and a balcony.

Why is this home on the market?! The current owners have "admired and loved the property for years," listing agent Nicole Handy told the news outlet, adding "They viewed the home as one of the most iconic homes in Houston. However, they have now decided to allow someone else who is equally fond of the home the opportunity to own the home."

