Georgia Ranks Among Top 10 Most 'Paranormal Places' In U.S

Georgia houses no shortage of spooky locations that add to the state's reputation of being one of the most paranormal places in the United States. From ghost-ridden cemeteries to abandoned jails, spooky season is all year-round at these ghostly destinations. According to WSB-TV two of the most "haunted" places in Georgia are the Oakland Cemetery and the historic Lawrenceville jail.

According to Thrillist, The Oakland Cemetery, Lake Lanier, Central State Hospital, and even a "Murder Kroger" with infamous history are just a few of many locations believed to be haunted that give Georgia its particularly paranormal reputation.

"Since it was founded in 1850, the cemetery has a large section that houses the Confederate dead, 3,000 of which are known soldiers. Spooked visitors have claimed that say they’ve seen soldiers in full uniform roaming the grounds and hanging from trees, and some even say that they’ve heard Confederate soldiers doing a roll call and including their names," Thrillist said of the Oakland Cemetery.

Vivant compiled a list that detailed the top 10 most paranormal places in America based on number of ghost sightings and haunted places located throughout each state, and Georgia ranked ninth. Others on the list included California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, New York, Indiana, and Florida.