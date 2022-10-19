Nicki Minaj Says 'Free Gunna' After Explaining Why They Didn't Collaborate
By Tony M. Centeno
October 19, 2022
Nicki Minaj advocated for Gunna's freedom after she reiterated why she turned down a collaboration with the jailed rapper.
In a conversation with Jada Pinkett-Smith Interview Magazine published on Tuesday, October 18, Minaj opened up about her thoughts on how motherhood affected her artistry. After she discussed how she felt making the video for "Super Freaky Girl," the Grammy-nominated rapper explained that she couldn't stomach working on collaborative songs that were more hypersexual than she is. She continued by reflecting on the time when she turned down an opportunity to appear on Gunna's "P Power."
"I don’t think the new female rappers really understand who I am," Nicki told Jada. "A lot of the girls that came before me, they really were those sexual beings, and I was so inspired by them. But I’m not like that, I’m more the goofy girl. Even some of the new male rappers—I turned down a Gunna song because it was just moaning and groaning on the track, but Drake ended up doing it and it worked great for them. And free Gunna by the way, I have to make sure I say that. But it’s just like, I told her I’m not there."
"P Power" appeared on Gunna's DS4EVER album shortly after it dropped at the beginning of 2022. Minaj previously revealed that she was approached to do the song months before it dropped. However, once she declined, Drake stepped in and made the song what it is today. Gunna actually praised her afterwards and asserted that they would collaborate in the future.
The interview also allowed her to advocate for Gunna's freedom since he's been locked up in a Georgia jail over RICO charges that were filed against him, Young Thug and other YSL members earlier this year. After he was previously denied bond, Gunna's legal team recently filed a fourth motion for bail. If his latest attempt fails, he'll have to remain behind bars until his trial in January 2023.