Nicki Minaj Says 'Free Gunna' After Explaining Why They Didn't Collaborate

"I don’t think the new female rappers really understand who I am," Nicki told Jada. "A lot of the girls that came before me, they really were those sexual beings, and I was so inspired by them. But I’m not like that, I’m more the goofy girl. Even some of the new male rappers—I turned down a Gunna song because it was just moaning and groaning on the track, but Drake ended up doing it and it worked great for them. And free Gunna by the way, I have to make sure I say that. But it’s just like, I told her I’m not there."



"P Power" appeared on Gunna's DS4EVER album shortly after it dropped at the beginning of 2022. Minaj previously revealed that she was approached to do the song months before it dropped. However, once she declined, Drake stepped in and made the song what it is today. Gunna actually praised her afterwards and asserted that they would collaborate in the future.



The interview also allowed her to advocate for Gunna's freedom since he's been locked up in a Georgia jail over RICO charges that were filed against him, Young Thug and other YSL members earlier this year. After he was previously denied bond, Gunna's legal team recently filed a fourth motion for bail. If his latest attempt fails, he'll have to remain behind bars until his trial in January 2023.