Texas Resident Now An Instant Millionaire After Claiming Powerball Prize

A lucky Texas resident is now $1 million richer after claiming a Powerball prize.

The winner from Fort Worth, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Powerball ticket for the October 15 drawing at 7-Eleven at 19765 U.S. Highway 287 E in Harrold, the Texas Lottery announced on Wednesday (October 19). The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn (32-37-40-58-62), but not the red Powerball number (15).

Powerball drawings are broadcast on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:12 p.m. CT.

In more Texas lottery news, a Dallas resident claimed a $2 million Mega Millions prize for the drawing on October 7. They purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip at 2001 S. Bowie Drive in Weatherford.

Furthermore, a San Antonio resident claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game last Thursday (October 13). The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Pit Stop Food Mart at 1530 W. Loop 1604 N. in San Antonio. This marks the first of eight top prizes to be claimed in this scratch ticket game. Earlier in the week, a Gilmer resident claimed a whopping $5 million prize in the $200,000,000 Cash Blowout! scratch ticket game. Another Texas resident, this one from Palmhurst, claimed a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million in the $1,000,000 Ultimate scratch ticket game.