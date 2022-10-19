This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

October 19, 2022

This one is for the readers who crave a little something sweet after dinner. For those who dream of a chocolate pastry for breakfast, and for those who proudly embrace their sweet tooth. Wether your first choice is ice cream, doughnuts, creme brûlée or a fruit parfait, the best dessert menu in the state has your back with a plethora of options.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the restaurant with the best dessert menu in all of Ohio is Blue Wolf Tavern located in Boardman. This one-of-a-kind restaurant is known for their "decadent" chocolate cake and New York-style cheesecake. Eat This Not That mentioned that the restaurant is also known for serving a variety of "spiked" coffees.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about Blue Wolf Tavern's dessert menu:

"Blue Wolf Tavern's menu reads like a greatest hits list of desserts with homemade apple crisp, Italian tiramisu, New York-style cheesecake, and a devilishly decadent chocolate cake. The restaurant also appeals to java lovers with spiked, after-dinner coffee cocktails."We couldn't finish our entrees because everything was so generous," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "But we did leave room for a passionfruit cheesecake to share. Yummmmmmm!"
