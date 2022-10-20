Babyface Releases His Long-Awaited Album 'Girls Night Out'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 21, 2022
Babyface is back with his first body of work in six years and he's recruited the most prominent women in R&B to join him on the album.
On Friday, October 21, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds delivered his new LP Girls Night Out. The 13-track album features collaborations with Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Tink, Baby Tate, Sevyn Streeter, and more. The Voice of New York Angie Martinez and actress LaLa Anthony appear on the album's intro followed by "Liquor" with Ari Lennox, "Seamless" featuring Kehlani, "Game Over" featuring Queen Naija, "The Recipe" featuring Muni Long and "Girls Night Out" featuring Doechii.
"This is a very special album to me because it gave me a chance to work the young R&B girls that I think have so much to offer today," Babyface told iHeartRadio. "I'm so proud and so lucky to be in the studio with each and every one of them."
Babyface has spent decades penning hits for himself and some of the most iconic R&B acts in the music industry. After writing plenty of songs on his own, the seasoned songwriter was able to personally collaborate with each artist on every song. Once he announced his plans to drop a new album, Babyface dropped the first single "Keeps On Fallin" featuring Ella Mai. Check out the full tracklist below and stream Girls Night Out on iHeartRadio now!
Babyface Girls Night Out Tracklist
1. Intro featuring Angie Martinez and Lala Anthony
2. Liquor featuring Ari Lenno
3. Seamless featuring Kehlani
4. Keeps On Fallin’ featuring Ella Mai
5. Game Over featuring Queen Naija
6. Simple featuring Coco Jones
7. Say Less featuring Tiana Major9
8. Whatever featuring Tink
9. Don’t Even Think About It featuring Baby Tate
10. The Recipe featuring Muni Long
11. One Good Thing featuring Amaarae
12. G Wagon featuring Sevyn Streeter and Tkay Maidza
13. Girls Night Out featuring Doechii