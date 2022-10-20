Babyface Releases His Long-Awaited Album 'Girls Night Out'

"This is a very special album to me because it gave me a chance to work the young R&B girls that I think have so much to offer today," Babyface told iHeartRadio. "I'm so proud and so lucky to be in the studio with each and every one of them."



Babyface has spent decades penning hits for himself and some of the most iconic R&B acts in the music industry. After writing plenty of songs on his own, the seasoned songwriter was able to personally collaborate with each artist on every song. Once he announced his plans to drop a new album, Babyface dropped the first single "Keeps On Fallin" featuring Ella Mai. Check out the full tracklist below and stream Girls Night Out on iHeartRadio now!



Babyface Girls Night Out Tracklist

1. Intro featuring Angie Martinez and Lala Anthony

2. Liquor featuring Ari Lenno

3. Seamless featuring Kehlani

4. Keeps On Fallin’ featuring Ella Mai

5. Game Over featuring Queen Naija

6. Simple featuring Coco Jones

7. Say Less featuring Tiana Major9

8. Whatever featuring Tink

9. Don’t Even Think About It featuring Baby Tate

10. The Recipe featuring Muni Long

11. One Good Thing featuring Amaarae

12. G Wagon featuring Sevyn Streeter and Tkay Maidza

13. Girls Night Out featuring Doechii