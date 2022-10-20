John Legend Explains How His New Music Helped 'Heal' His Family

"People all are going through things," Legend said. "I think music can be healing. The writing process was healing and then listening to it with my family as we were going through these things was healing."



His LEGEND album features several upbeat records like his collaborations with Saweetie, JID, Rick Ross and more on the first disc. He also serves up some more traditional tracks like "Pieces" and "Stardust." Legend says the latter track acts as a family anthem after it truly helped his family overcome some difficult times.



"One of the songs particularly 'Stardust'...it was kind of our family anthem helping us get through some the tough things we were going through at the time," Legend explained.



