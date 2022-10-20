Judge Threatens To Arrest Gunna's Supporters During Bond Hearing

"If anybody is in the gallery and you can't otherwise control yourself, or otherwise you want to make inappropriate comments, then you can leave at this point in time," he said in closing. "No harm will come or nothing else will occur."



"If you remain in this courtroom and make any outbursts, I'll have you arrested," the judge shouts following a wave of groans and other disparaging phrases from the gallery.



This is the fourth time Gunna has been denied bond since he turned himself into police for RICO charges against him, Young Thug and their YSL crew. Last week, he was denied after the prosecution stood firm on its stance that there's possibility of witness intimidation if he was released from jail. Despite his lawyer's rebuttal, the judge did not change his prior ruling.



Gunna's charges aren't as extensive as the rest of the defendants since he only faces one count of conspiracy to violate RICO. He also faces allegations of theft by receiving stolen property (a gun), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.



He pleaded not guilty and is currently awaiting trial, which is currently set for January 2023.