'The Crown' Season 5 Shows The Royal Family In Chaos: Watch The Trailer

Following Olivia Colman, the Queen will be portrayed by actress Imelda Staunton, who American fans might recognize from her role as Dolores Umbridge in 2007's Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. “With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly question their role in ’90s Britain. As Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire," reads the official season description per the Hollywood Reporter.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, The Crown announced that they had suspended production to honor her. "As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral," a source revealed.

Meanwhile, Netflix is reportedly at odds with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple attempts to push back the release of their highly-anticipated docuseries.