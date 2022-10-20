'The Crown' Season 5 Shows The Royal Family In Chaos: Watch The Trailer

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 20, 2022

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

The trailer for The Crown's fifth season has arrived in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death and significant changes to the royal family's dynamic. For this new season, "The royal family is in genuine crisis," according to the trailer. The storyline will follow the late Princess Diana's tumultuous split from King Charles III and the royals. "People will never understand how it’s really been for me, I never stood a chance,” the actress who portrays her, Elizabeth Debicki, says over footage of the Princess speeding in a car and laying in a pool. The new season will be available to stream on Netflix starting November 9th.

Following Olivia Colman, the Queen will be portrayed by actress Imelda Staunton, who American fans might recognize from her role as Dolores Umbridge in 2007's Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. “With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly question their role in ’90s Britain. As Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire," reads the official season description per the Hollywood Reporter.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, The Crown announced that they had suspended production to honor her. "As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral," a source revealed.

Meanwhile, Netflix is reportedly at odds with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple attempts to push back the release of their highly-anticipated docuseries.

