Prince Harry & Meghan 'Contradict' Their Stories In Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries includes some contradictions, according to a recent report from Page Six. Despite the show reportedly debuting on the streaming service in early December, several sources told the outlet that there are still many conflicts.

The sources claim that Netflix and the series' filmmakers are confused after some of the comments that Harry has made in his upcoming memoir contradict what he and Markle said on camera for the show.

“A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue," a 'senior Netflix source' reported. "Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project."

Page Six previously reported that Harry and Meghan wanted to hold the show until 2023 and continue to edit following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, Netflix has insisted that it stream in succession with the release of the fifth season of The Crown on November 5th.

The docuseries has been in production for over a year and the royal couple is believed to have talked about many members of the royal family including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

Harry and Meghan will need to finish the series very soon, according to Page Six. “Netflix needs a couple of months to do all of the formatting and dubbing, subtitling and audio — all of that stuff that enables it to launch on the platform,” a source explained.