Prince Harry & Meghan 'Contradict' Their Stories In Netflix Docuseries

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries includes some contradictions, according to a recent report from Page Six. Despite the show reportedly debuting on the streaming service in early December, several sources told the outlet that there are still many conflicts.

The sources claim that Netflix and the series' filmmakers are confused after some of the comments that Harry has made in his upcoming memoir contradict what he and Markle said on camera for the show.

“A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue," a 'senior Netflix source' reported. "Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project."

Page Six previously reported that Harry and Meghan wanted to hold the show until 2023 and continue to edit following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, Netflix has insisted that it stream in succession with the release of the fifth season of The Crown on November 5th.

The docuseries has been in production for over a year and the royal couple is believed to have talked about many members of the royal family including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

Harry and Meghan will need to finish the series very soon, according to Page Six. “Netflix needs a couple of months to do all of the formatting and dubbing, subtitling and audio — all of that stuff that enables it to launch on the platform,” a source explained.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.