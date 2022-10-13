JPMorgan Chase Bank Cuts Ties With Kanye West's Yeezy Brand

Last month, Ye touched on his thoughts about JPMorgan Chase during an interview with CNBC's Closing Bell. At the time, he said he was already planning on leaving the bank and considered Bank of America as an alternative. He explained his reason for switching banks is due to the banks ties to Adidas.



"I'm moving my money from JPMorgan over to Bank of America possibly because I go and move $140 billion dollars over to JPMorgan," Ye said. "Jamie Diamond calls me and I find out Jing Ulrich is one of the heads of the board at adidas and one of the heads of the boards at JPMorgan so if they're already treating you a certain way at adidas, it doesn't matter how much money you move over there, they're going to treat you like they meet you."