October 24 In Hip-Hop History: Aubrey 'Drake' Graham Is Born
By Tony M. Centeno
October 24, 2022
There are several major dates in time that Drake has rapped about throughout the course of his career, but there's only one date that means the most to him.
On October 24, 1986, Aubrey "Drake" Graham was born in Toronto, Canada to parents Sandi and Dennis Graham. Drake was only 15 when he launched his acting career by landing his breakthrough role in the teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation. During that time, he also embraced his love for music. He eventually released his first mixtape Room For Improvement in 2006. A year later, the actor-rapper dropped his second project Comeback Season in 2007 via his newly founded imprint October's Very Own.
Drake's song "Replacement Girl" featuring Trey Songz was featured on the second project. It later caught the attention of Lil Wayne, who later invited him to join him on his tour for Tha Carter III. During that time, Wayne and Drake recorded several tracks together including "Brand New" (Remix), "Ransom" and "Forever." From then on, Drake and Lil Wayne started an amazing friendship that would benefit both of their careers.
In 2009, Drake released his breakthrough mixtape So Far Gone featuring Wayne, Trey Songz, Bun B, Omarion and Lloyd. The tape contains fan favorites like "Best I Ever Had," "Successful," "Uptown" and more. Later that year, Drizzy secured his first major record deal with Young Money/Cash Money Records, and the rest is history.
After he was signed to Young Money, Drake delivered numerous chart-topping studio albums including his debut LP Thank Me Later (2010) and Take Care (2011). Back in 2012, the rapper-actor turned his original imprint into OVO Sound and established it as a formal label with producer Noah "40" Shebib and business partner Oliver El-Khatib. He continued to deliver projects like Nothing Was the Same (2013), Views (2016) and Scorpion (2018) until he completed his contract with YMCMB.
Over the years, Drake also released other mixtapes like If You're Reading This It's Too Late (2015), More Life (2017), and Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020) as well as EP's like Scary Hours (2018) and Scary Hours 2 (2021). Recently, Drake dropped his most recent projects Certified Lover Boy (2021) and Honestly, Nevermind (2022). His collaborations with other artists, like his joint album What A Time To Be Alive with Future, always stand out. Right before his birthday, Drizzy announced his next collaborative project Her Loss with "Jimmy Cooks" partner 21 Savage.
Celebrate Dake's birthday by streaming all of his greatest hits on iHeartRadio now!