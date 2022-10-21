'Tunnel Of Terror' Haunted Car Wash Coming To Chicagoland Location

A very unique haunted car wash has recently announced that it will be returning to the Orland Park area for the second year in a row as anticipation builds among locals. According to WGN9, Tommy's Express located off of Wolf Road is one of the many chain locations across the Midwest that converts into a haunted car wash for a few days in October each year. Locals and visitors alike will not want to miss their chance to visit this unique attraction as there is the only one participating car wash in Illinois.

WGN9 mentioned that corporate sends a list of "decoration recommendations" to each Tommy's Express car wash, but the individual location gets to choose exactly how they want to dress up their establishment. General Manager of Tommy's Express in Orland Park, Chris Kantzioris goes all out for his location. WGN9 detailed this car wash to feature fog machines, animatronics, strobe lights and more. Car wash employees will also dress up as spooky Halloween characters while assisting customers.

This year, Kantzioris and his team has added a sound machine to their long list of technology intended to scare you until your car is squeaky clean. WGN9 noted that Tommy's Express in Orland Park will be converting into a Halloween-themed car wash from October 28th to October 30th from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m every night.