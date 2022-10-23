Fan Tricks Meghan Trainor Into Shouting Out BLACKPINK In Viral TikTok

The TikTok of the hilarious moment quickly went viral and even got a reaction from Trainor herself. "IM SO JET LAGGED HAHAHAHA HOW COULD U DO THIS TO MEEEE," she wrote in the comments. "Love u anyways."

The moment also got fans thinking about a potential collab between the artists. "A collab with BLACKPINK would be fun," one fan wrote and tagged Trainor. Maybe we'll get one on the follow-up to Takin' It Back, which dropped on Friday, October 21st.

Leading up to the album's release, Trainor chatted with iHeartRadio to talk about debuting her new song and music video "Made You Look" on the Candy Crush Saga app. "I’m so honored and I feel like a true icon being in this game," she said. Speaking more about the process of writing her first new album since 2020, Trainor said, "I wrote “Made You Look” over a lunch break. I wrote it laughing with my co-writer, being like... and just doing what I used to do on my first album. Writing jokes but putting it in a song where it’s like kitschy and clever and fun to sing. So, it was a... blast from the past and it was great.”