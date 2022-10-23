Fan Tricks Meghan Trainor Into Shouting Out BLACKPINK In Viral TikTok
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 23, 2022
One Meghan Trainor fan played a lighthearted prank on the hitmaker during an album signing for her latest effort Takin' It Back over the weekend. The fan, who goes by Zoe on TikTok, posted the footage on her page which features her asking Trainor to give a shout-out to her "cousins" who couldn't make it to the event.
"It's Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo," the fan says, naming the four members of the global K-Pop stars of BLACKPINK. After getting the names down, Trainor earnestly looks into the camera and tells them, "Hi. Thanks for not coming but it's okay. I love you anyway."
@zoemevorah
thank you for saying hi to my cousins 😭😭😭😭😭 @Meghan Trainor♬ Made You Look - Meghan Trainor
The TikTok of the hilarious moment quickly went viral and even got a reaction from Trainor herself. "IM SO JET LAGGED HAHAHAHA HOW COULD U DO THIS TO MEEEE," she wrote in the comments. "Love u anyways."
The moment also got fans thinking about a potential collab between the artists. "A collab with BLACKPINK would be fun," one fan wrote and tagged Trainor. Maybe we'll get one on the follow-up to Takin' It Back, which dropped on Friday, October 21st.
Leading up to the album's release, Trainor chatted with iHeartRadio to talk about debuting her new song and music video "Made You Look" on the Candy Crush Saga app. "I’m so honored and I feel like a true icon being in this game," she said. Speaking more about the process of writing her first new album since 2020, Trainor said, "I wrote “Made You Look” over a lunch break. I wrote it laughing with my co-writer, being like... and just doing what I used to do on my first album. Writing jokes but putting it in a song where it’s like kitschy and clever and fun to sing. So, it was a... blast from the past and it was great.”