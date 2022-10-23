Janet Jackson Reacts To Taylor Swift Mentioning Her On 'Midnights'

Janet Jackson has responded to being name-dropped in Taylor Swift's new album Midnights and she's a fan. On Track 4, "Snow On The Beach," which features Lana Del Rey, the two artists sing in tandem for the bridge:

"I can't speak, afraid to jinx it/ I don't even dare to wish it/ But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet/ Now I'm all for you like Janet/ Can this be a real thing? Can it?"

The lyric references Jackson's 2001 hit song "All For You." The pop icon took to social media to share a video of herself listening to the song and gave the camera a sweet smile when it gets to the lyrics about her. Nodding and humming along with the smooth track, Janet says, "It's nice. It's nice."