Get A Taste Of Hawaiian Cuisine At This North Texas Eatery

One North Texas eatery is bringing the delicious flavors of Hawaiian cuisine to the Lonestar State. CW 33 reported that Mo'Bettahs is a Hawaiian BBQ restaurant brought to the state by brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack.

Kimo said, "It’s a Hawaiian Barbecue concept. But it’s more specifically a restaurant in that what we produce in our product here is similar to what you would get if you came to our house on a weekend, and we were hanging out and we were barbecuing in the backyard. In fact, if you look in the restaurant, it kind of appears as an outdoor space, in Hawaii."

The inside of the restaurant is specially designed to make guests feel like they're eating in their backyard in Hawaii.

Kimo explained, "If you’ve ever lived there. If you’ve ever visited, there are homes that are very small. There are a lot of people [who live in them]. There are usually multi-generations that live in the homes. And so when we get together as friends and as family, typically, we congregate outside. We eat outside or in the garage or in other spaces, because there’s so many of us and so the restaurant mimics kind of that outdoor space."