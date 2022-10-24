Halsey Credits This Artist For Inspiring Them To Write Their 'Biggest' Hit

Halsey thanked Alanis Morissette for being the inspiration behind their "best f--k you" songs. According to Page Six, the singer shouted out the alt-rock legend during their performance at the "We Can Survive" concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

"[She taught me] my whole life how to write the best ‘f–k you’ songs of all time," Halsey said about Morissette who was also performing that night. "I think without her ‘f–k you’ songs, I probably would not have written what was the biggest song of my career so far.”They went on to perform their 2018 track, "Without Me," and told the crowd, "It's very Alanis-esque."

On their 2020 album Manic, Halsey teamed up with Morissette for a track called, "Alanis' Interlude." The pair performed it together live on Saturday night (October 22nd) during Alanis' headlining set. Bands like OneRepublic, Weezer, and Garbage were also on the lineup that night.

Last month, Halsey brought some of their best "f--k you" songs to the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Before closing out their set with their biggest hit "Without Me," they also performed tracks like "So Good," "Bad At Love," and "Nightmare."

Before the performance and their 28th birthday (September 29th), Halsey took to Instagram Story to confess their current outlook on life. "I am approaching my 28th birthday in a week and just now exhaling and gasping for air for the first time since I took a single breath in this new life at 18. A breath that was meant to sustain me for a decade," they said. "I am wandering lawlessly and I hope to find my way somewhere meaningful soon so that I can give you the guts I've always known to scoop heapings of into your ears. They are shriveling lately. If you cannot be kind, at least be gentle. With love."