Halsey Credits This Artist For Inspiring Them To Write Their 'Biggest' Hit

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Halsey thanked Alanis Morissette for being the inspiration behind their "best f--k you" songs. According to Page Six, the singer shouted out the alt-rock legend during their performance at the "We Can Survive" concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

"[She taught me] my whole life how to write the best ‘f–k you’ songs of all time," Halsey said about Morissette who was also performing that night. "I think without her ‘f–k you’ songs, I probably would not have written what was the biggest song of my career so far.”They went on to perform their 2018 track, "Without Me," and told the crowd, "It's very Alanis-esque."

On their 2020 album Manic, Halsey teamed up with Morissette for a track called, "Alanis' Interlude." The pair performed it together live on Saturday night (October 22nd) during Alanis' headlining set. Bands like OneRepublic, Weezer, and Garbage were also on the lineup that night.

Last month, Halsey brought some of their best "f--k you" songs to the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Before closing out their set with their biggest hit "Without Me," they also performed tracks like "So Good," "Bad At Love," and "Nightmare."

Before the performance and their 28th birthday (September 29th), Halsey took to Instagram Story to confess their current outlook on life. "I am approaching my 28th birthday in a week and just now exhaling and gasping for air for the first time since I took a single breath in this new life at 18. A breath that was meant to sustain me for a decade," they said. "I am wandering lawlessly and I hope to find my way somewhere meaningful soon so that I can give you the guts I've always known to scoop heapings of into your ears. They are shriveling lately. If you cannot be kind, at least be gentle. With love."

HalseyAlanis Morissette
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.