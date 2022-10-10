Kim Kardashian Gets Booed While Attending LA Rams Game With Son Saint

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Fans weren't too happy to see Kim Kardashian at Sunday's (October 9th) game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams. According to Page Six, the reality TV star was made with a chorus of booing when she appeared on the Jumbotron during the game.

Fellow celebrity and musician John Legend was also featured on the big screen but it wasn't until Kardashian, who was with her son Saint, appeared on the screen and blew a kiss that audience members began to boo from their seats.

1 of 2
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams
Photo: Getty Images North America
2 of 2
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams
Photo: Getty Images North America

Those who were present at the game took to Twitter to recall the experience. "Damn they booed Kim K so loud LOL," one fan wrote. "Kim K got booed hard. This ain't Calabasas," another fan tweeted. Some fans took to social media to defend The Kardashians star. “Men are so f–king lame they rlly [sic] just booed my queen Kim K at the Rams game," someone wrote on Twitter per Page Six.

It seems Arrow star Stephen Amell was also at the game and came to the Skkn by Kim founder's defense. "Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game," he wrote. "Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment. When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous."

According to Page Six, Kim seemed appeared to be unbothered by the booing and was busy posting videos and photos of her outing with Saint on Instagram Stories.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.