Suspect Shoots, Shatters Windows Of Atlanta's Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

Police continue to search for an unidentified suspect who opened fire in front of Atlanta's beloved Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre on Saturday. According to WSB-TV, the shooting occurred on Saturday morning around 10:28 a.m. Employees were inside of the building when the suspect shot at the front of the theatre. Despite causing infrastructural damage to the main entrance of the building, the shooter never actually entered the theatre.

WSB-TV mentioned that the suspect pulled up to the entrance of the theatre in an SUV, shot, and shattered a few of the windows. The employees that were inside of the theatre at the time of the shooting did not sustain any injuries as a result. There was no event taking place when the suspect opened fire. Battery Atlanta Police spoke to witnesses who described the getaway vehicle to be a "black Toyota Highlander." Security camera footage of the incident shows the vehicle pull up to the scene, shoot at the theatre, and exit towards Heritage Court.

WSB-TV obtained a statement from police that detailed detectives and Battery police working together to bring clarity to the case. Officials continue to investigate the incident and search for the suspect that remains entirely at large.