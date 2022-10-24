Wrestling Legend Kevin Nash Addresses Death Of Son

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed the death of his son, Tristen, on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast on Monday (October 24).

Nash revealed that Tristen, 26, had died last Wednesday (October 19), one day before the family shared a public statement announcing his death that was obtained and shared publicly by Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp.

Co-host Sean Oliver said he was notified by Nash that Tristen -- who had worked on the podcast behind the scenes -- was hospitalized last Tuesday (October 18) with what was believed to be a seizure.

"The seizure caused the cardiac arrest, he was basically dead in his room on the floor with EMTs working on him," Nash said with tears in his eyes. "And they got him back and got him in the ambulance and tried to save his life.

"So, to the people at Halifax Hospital, doctors and nurses, I thank you."

(WARNING: The video below contains some adult language).