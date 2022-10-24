Wrestling Legend Kevin Nash Addresses Death Of Son
By Jason Hall
October 24, 2022
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed the death of his son, Tristen, on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast on Monday (October 24).
Nash revealed that Tristen, 26, had died last Wednesday (October 19), one day before the family shared a public statement announcing his death that was obtained and shared publicly by Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp.
Co-host Sean Oliver said he was notified by Nash that Tristen -- who had worked on the podcast behind the scenes -- was hospitalized last Tuesday (October 18) with what was believed to be a seizure.
"The seizure caused the cardiac arrest, he was basically dead in his room on the floor with EMTs working on him," Nash said with tears in his eyes. "And they got him back and got him in the ambulance and tried to save his life.
"So, to the people at Halifax Hospital, doctors and nurses, I thank you."
(WARNING: The video below contains some adult language).
Oliver then added that Tristen "wasn't feeling well in the days prior."
"We both had decided that we were going to stop drinking, so it was a situation where we both were cold turkey," Nash responded. "Well, you know, I don't think either of us felt great. You stop drinking coffee for a day and get a headache, so I think we were both dealing with it, but also since we're so close with the cruise lines here [in Daytona Beach, Florida] that norovirus s*** is always prevalent.
Last week, Sapp shared a statement shared by the family announcing Tristen's death.
"On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26," the statement reads. "Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together.
"The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time."
Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. pic.twitter.com/VIj0dLqjcV— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 20, 2022
Nash's close friend and longtime stablemate Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman shared the following in response to Tristen's death: "My heart is in a million pieces thinking about what 1 of my best friends in life is going through. IU 4-Life Kev."
My heart is in a million pieces thinking about what 1 of my best friends in life is going through.— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) October 20, 2022
I♥️U 4-Life Kev. pic.twitter.com/XuLvrshFQ8
News of Tristen's death came on what would have been the 64th birthday of Nash's longtime best friend and fellow two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who died in March.