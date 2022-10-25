$200,000 Georgia Lottery Ticket Unclaimed: Could You Be The Winner?

A lottery ticket purchased in Georgia matched a good portion of the winning numbers drawn for the $200,000 Powerball winning on Monday night, but no one has come forward to claim the winnings yet. According to WSB-TV, the drawing was originally for $50,000 but the ticket had a 4x power play with it that quadrupled the total.

It has yet to be confirmed where the winning ticket was sold, but the establishment that sold the ticket will receive a lump sum simply for being the place that the ticket was bought. It is suspected that the ticket was sold at a gas station somewhere in in Atlanta. WSB-TV mentioned the winning numbers to be 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54, with a Powerball number of 16. The person who won the lottery drawing matched four out of the five numbers previously mentioned. Since all five numbers were not matched, Wednesday's drawing will be a whopping $680 million.

The amount of time that the winner has to claim their prize depends on where they purchased the ticket. WSB-TV noted that the winner has 180 days to claim their prize if they purchased the ticket online. If the winner purchased an instant ticket, they only have 90 days to claim. If the winner purchased the ticket in person, they have one year to claim the prize at lottery headquarters before the money is given to the state.