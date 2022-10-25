Mattress Mack Is Within Reach Of Record-Breaking Payout On World Series Bet

By Dani Medina

October 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Mattress Mack is on the brink of a tremendous payout on the World Series bets he placed this summer.

Jim McIngvale, the iconic furniture salesman from Houston, is no stranger to betting big on his favorite teams to win it all. Mattress Mack currently has $10 million on the Astros to win it all, which would net him a cool $75 million, the largest recorded payout in legal sports betting history, according to USA TODAY. All that stands in his way are the Philadelphia Phillies.

Among his bets for the 'Stros are two separate bets placed back in May totaling $4 million ($3 million at Caesars Sportsbook and $1 million at WynnBET). In July, he also placed an additional $2 million bet at Barstool Sportsbook.

"It's great to have Mattress Mack back and shooting for the moon and for his home team Astros. Rounding first base into a summer of baseball with $30 million on the hook will make every Houston game a little more fun for all of us," Ken Fuchs, head of sports at Caesars Sportsbook, said in a statement.

Every big bet comes with a benefit to the community, though, as Mattress Mack is known for using promotions as hedges for his bets. This time around, if you spend $3,000 at his Gallery Furniture location and the Astros win the World Series, you'll get $60,000 back. If you spend $5,000, you'll get $10,000 back. Whatever you spend over $3,000, you'll get 200% back, the store said.

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies is scheduled for Friday (October 28) night at Minute Maid Park. Here's a look at the rest of the schedule:

All games at 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX

  • Game 2: Saturday, October 29 at Astros
  • Game 3: Monday, October 31 at Phillies
  • Game 4: Tuesday, November 1 at Phillies
  • Game 5: Wednesday, November 2 at Phillies (if necessary)
  • Game 6: Friday, November 4 at Astros (if necessary)
  • Game 7: Saturday, November 5 at Astros (if necessary)
