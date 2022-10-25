Mattress Mack Is Within Reach Of Record-Breaking Payout On World Series Bet

Mattress Mack is on the brink of a tremendous payout on the World Series bets he placed this summer.

Jim McIngvale, the iconic furniture salesman from Houston, is no stranger to betting big on his favorite teams to win it all. Mattress Mack currently has $10 million on the Astros to win it all, which would net him a cool $75 million, the largest recorded payout in legal sports betting history, according to USA TODAY. All that stands in his way are the Philadelphia Phillies.

Among his bets for the 'Stros are two separate bets placed back in May totaling $4 million ($3 million at Caesars Sportsbook and $1 million at WynnBET). In July, he also placed an additional $2 million bet at Barstool Sportsbook.