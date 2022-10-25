Vanessa Hudgens got the internet excited when she returned to East High in Albuquerque, New Mexico this summer. Now, she has shared the real reason she was back on the set of the High School Musical movies nearly 15 years after the third and final installment of the movies debuted in theaters.

"My boyfriend was playing in Salt Lake — he's a baseball player," she told Entertainment Weekly this month, referring to her boyfriend Cole Tucker. "So he was at the field and I had rented a car and I was like, 'I want to go check it out and take some pictures for old time's sake.'"