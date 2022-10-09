Variety also notes that Hudgens and Magree are self-taught witchcraft students and have been connecting and experimenting with the spirit world for years. The outlet adds, "After an experience in Northern California somehow went awry, they realized they needed to seek out proper mentorship and training," which prompted the visit to Salem and the film.

“They’ve been doing little spells since they were kids, and they were just really interested in that world,” Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim-Murray Productions, told Variety.

Initially, the film was meant to revolve around Hudgens and Magree going ghost hunting, which has been a popular side project for pop stars in recent years (see Conjuring Kesha and Unidentified with Demi Lovato). However, once the cameras started rolling they realized they wanted to make something more spiritual.

“They’re so into it,” Pizzi continued. “As we got to know them, we realized that their curiosity in connecting with the spirit realm and paranormal and supernatural exploration was so much deeper than ghost hunting. It’s an exploration in the spiritual realm. It’s a lot about self love, and them finding their inner strength and power.”