See BTS's Jin In New Baffling Teaser For 'The Astronaut'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 26, 2022
Fans were excited to see Jin of BTS in a new teaser for his upcoming solo release "The Astronaut." On Wednesday, October 26th, HYBE LABELS shared a short clip that shows the K-Pop star sitting on a rocky hill in a grey suit. After a few seconds, the camera pans over to a giant spacecraft that has crash-landed right in front of him. Prior to this teaser, all of the promo for "The Astronaut" has not shown Jin physically. The first teaser was a nearly 3-minute cinematic video that featured an Astronaut floating through space passing by different planets and satellites.
Then, last week, Jin revealed that Coldplay helped him write the song. During BTS's Busan concert earlier this month, he teased that he collaborated on the song with "someone I really adore." BTS's label Big Hit Music confirmed the collaboration with a promotional poster that read "The Astronaut Co-written by Jin of BTS & Coldplay."
When the song drops on Friday, October 28th, it will mark the first solo release from Jin. "I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single," the singer said during BTS's highly-anticipated Busan concert earlier this month. "I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them."
After the rollout of this project is complete, Jin will begin the process of fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea. "Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government," Big Hit wrote in a statement. BTS is expected to reunite as a group sometime in 2025.