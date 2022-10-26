See BTS's Jin In New Baffling Teaser For 'The Astronaut'

Fans were excited to see Jin of BTS in a new teaser for his upcoming solo release "The Astronaut." On Wednesday, October 26th, HYBE LABELS shared a short clip that shows the K-Pop star sitting on a rocky hill in a grey suit. After a few seconds, the camera pans over to a giant spacecraft that has crash-landed right in front of him. Prior to this teaser, all of the promo for "The Astronaut" has not shown Jin physically. The first teaser was a nearly 3-minute cinematic video that featured an Astronaut floating through space passing by different planets and satellites.

Then, last week, Jin revealed that Coldplay helped him write the song. During BTS's Busan concert earlier this month, he teased that he collaborated on the song with "someone I really adore." BTS's label Big Hit Music confirmed the collaboration with a promotional poster that read "The Astronaut Co-written by Jin of BTS & Coldplay."