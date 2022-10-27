Cop Leading Uvalde Shooting Investigation Quietly Retires

The leader of the team investigating law enforcement's botched response in the deadly May 24 attack in Uvalde has quietly retired.

Texas Rangers Chief Chance Collins quietly retired in September, FOX 4 reports. It remains unclear if Collins' retirement was connected to the Uvalde investigation.

His departure came without a press release or notification from the Department of Public Safety. An internal email sent from Collins to staff in September was obtained by the news outlet which revealed he didn't want "a formal ceremony." He also told staff to remain "committed to the citizens of Texas without intimidation or political influence."

A reporter asked Governor Greg Abbott directly if Collins experienced any "intimidation or political influence," as he mentioned in the email. "I have no information about it whatsoever. I’ve never spoken to him. I have no idea what he’s talking about," Abbott said, adding that he has "no idea" about Collins' involvement with the Uvalde investigation. The governor also said he doesn't "have any recollection of ever talking to him."

The news of Collins' retirement comes after former Texas state trooper Crimson Elizondo was hired — and then fired — as a police officer for the Uvalde school district. After it was revealed she was among the seven DPS officers being investigated, she was fired from the position. Furthermore, Uvalde CISD suspended its entire district police force as law enforcement continues to receive backlash for its botched response to the May 24 attack. More Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are to be stationed at schools and extra-curricular activities as a result. The length of the suspension was not made immediately clear. "We are confident that staff and student safety will not be compromised during this transition," Uvalde CISD said in a statement.