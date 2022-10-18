Gwen Stefani Shows Off Stunning Ring In Throwback Pic With Blake Shelton

By Kelly Fisher

October 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Gwen Stefani shared a romantic snapshot with her husband, “No Body” singer Blake Shelton, as she reflects on the day they got engaged. Stefani posted on Instagram that it’s “2 years ago today” that she and Shelton got engaged. The sweet photo shows the two superstar artists sharing a kiss as Stefani holds up her hand to give a glimpse of the stunning ring.

The Voice coaches publicly confirmed their relationship in November 2015, got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot in July 2021. They got married in an intimate ceremony at Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Stefani has since shared photos and a heartwarming video from the wedding day with Shelton and her three sons, ApolloKingston and Zuma.

Before their engagement in 2020, Shelton and Stefani collaborated on the love song, “Happy Anywhere.” Shelton told iHeartRadio when the duet released that it “has got to be one of the most fun songs I've ever had the chance to record. And the actual recording process was a blast, listening to it afterwards was a blast. I had a moment where Gwen told me, ‘There's something about this song that just makes you smile.’ And, it doesn't hurt that it as ‘happy’ in the title.”

See Stefani’s throwback photo here:

