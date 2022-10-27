Kourtney Kardashian 'Blacked Out' During Vegas Wedding To Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shared some new details about her Las Vegas "wedding" to husband Travis Barker. During a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, she revealed that she blacked out for most of the ceremony and doesn't really remember it.

While recounting the wild night to friends Kourtney revealed per Page Six, "I blacked out. I actually don’t remember, though." She later added in a confessional, "I didn’t even remember like Elvis sang to me walking down the aisle. I just didn’t remember. I didn’t remember I had a bouquet.”

The couple then showed Simon Huck footage from the wedding and the Poosh found admitted she was "slurring" her words while they exchanged vows. “You guys, Kourt was on one," Travis added. "It was so good.” Kourtney also confessed that she threw up after the ceremony was over. “I was a hot slob kebab,” she said.

Following the 2022 Grammys, Kourtney and Travis got married in a Vegas ceremony. However, Page Six later reported that the wedding wasn't legitimate since they didn't get a marriage license. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," Kourtney wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

The couple later married in a Santa Barbara courthouse and hosted a lavish reception with friends and family in Italy.