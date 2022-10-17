Kourtney Kardashian Ready To 'Mosh' As 'Rockstar World Tour Wife'

Kourtney Kardashian is getting ready to "mosh" as she gears up to support Travis Barker and blink-182 as they prepare to head out on the road for a massive world tour following the band's long-awaited reunion.

The Poosh founder showed off her excitement for her husband's upcoming tour by repping his band in a post shared on her Instagram over the weekend. In the photos, Kardashian is wearing an oversized black hoodie with "blink-182" written in white on the front, with the opening lyrics of their hit song "I Miss You" scrawled on the back. She completed her look with a long fishnet-type skirt, black boots, and dark sunglasses. She also shared blink's reunion tour poster as well as their newest single "Edging," which dropped Friday (October 14).

"Rockstar world tour wife 🤪😝😛," she captioned the photos. "Getting ready to mosh in a city near you 🤘🏼🤘🏼🖤"