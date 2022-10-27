Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Gets Release Date: See The Cover

Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir now has an official release date. On Thursday morning (October 27th), the publisher, Penguin Random House's Instagram account announced the book, which has been titled SPARE and shared the front cover.

"We are excited to bring to readers everywhere the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. For Harry, this is his story at last," their post reads. "SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published globally on January 10, 2023."

The words "His words. His story," also appear above the book, which features an up-close shot of the Duke of Sussex.