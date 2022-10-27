Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Gets Release Date: See The Cover
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 27, 2022
Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir now has an official release date. On Thursday morning (October 27th), the publisher, Penguin Random House's Instagram account announced the book, which has been titled SPARE and shared the front cover.
"We are excited to bring to readers everywhere the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. For Harry, this is his story at last," their post reads. "SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published globally on January 10, 2023."
The words "His words. His story," also appear above the book, which features an up-close shot of the Duke of Sussex.
According to Page Six, reports of the release date first came from the New York Times on Wednesday night (October 26th) and Penguin Random House, and a representative for Harry and his wife Meghan Markle declined to comment. "After months of frenzied speculation, the book has a publication date: Jan. 10, 2023, according to industry executives," they wrote in the article.
SPARE was reportedly originally scheduled to get a holiday season release date but was pushed back to 2023 due to "truth bombs" that Harry wasn't sure he should include. Other sources previously shared that the royal family should have worries about the book as Harry is expected to spill details on his relationship with King Charles and his "somewhat tense" relationship with his stepmother, the Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles.
Royal biographer Tom Bower, the writer behind Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, also revealed there are rumors in London that the book will now "include in it a chapter on the Queen's funeral."