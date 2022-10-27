This Is Minnesota's 'Creepiest' Legend

Halloween is just around the corner and what better way to build excitement for the holiday than by sharing scary stories. These particular stories have been passed down throughout the years despite their varying factuality. Urban legends are just that: legends. Though there may be some truth to the story, a few of these tales have yet to be proven entirely factual. Regardless, there is one legend that has been told and re-told throughout Minnesota history that you might have heard a few times before.

According to a list compiled by Insider, the creepiest urban legend in Minnesota history is that of The Kensington Runestone. This legend details languages carved into a rock and no one knows who did the carving or when it appeared.

Here is what Insider had to say about the creepiest urban legend in Minnesota:

"In 1898, a Swedish-American farmer found a gigantic slab of rock on his farm that had symbols that appeared to be Norse. And since then, no one has figured out where it came from. While official historians have debunked that the Vikings made an appearance in North America before Columbus did, the myth has persisted. And, if it wasn't the Vikings, who did leave this mysterious rock? And what does it say?"