26 Extraordinary Things Rihanna Has Done Since She Released 'ANTI'

Rihanna also became a mother for the first time this year. The singer welcomed her baby boy alongside the child's father A$AP Rocky. Both parents have been spending a lot of time with their newborn son, however, they've also been spotted out for date night and other rare occasions.



Recently, the 9x Grammy award-winner revealed that she will serve as the headliner for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime show. She might do the show alone, but there's a chance that she may bring out some of her past collaborators to join her.



Now that we've finally got some new music from her, see everything Rihanna has accomplished since she dropped ANTI below.

