26 Extraordinary Things Rihanna Has Done Since She Released 'ANTI'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 28, 2022
It's been six years since Rihanna blessed her fans with a full-length album. During the time she's spent away from the stage, the beloved singer has successfully become an established actress, self-made entrepreneur, and multifaceted founder of multiple brands with more on the way.
Rihanna has achieved so much since she dropped the 16-track deluxe version of her eighth studio album ANTI. She reached billionaire status last year thanks to her earnings from her glorified music career, her Fenty Beauty brand (which she founded a year after her last album), and her lingerie line Savage X Fenty. But that's not all she's done.
Rihanna also became a mother for the first time this year. The singer welcomed her baby boy alongside the child's father A$AP Rocky. Both parents have been spending a lot of time with their newborn son, however, they've also been spotted out for date night and other rare occasions.
Recently, the 9x Grammy award-winner revealed that she will serve as the headliner for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime show. She might do the show alone, but there's a chance that she may bring out some of her past collaborators to join her.
Now that we've finally got some new music from her, see everything Rihanna has accomplished since she dropped ANTI below.
1. Harvard honored Rihanna as ‘Humanitarian of the Year’ in 2017.
2. A few months later, Rihanna founded Fenty Beauty. The brand is estimated to be worth $1.4 billion.
3. She hosted three Diamond Balls (and performed with Pharrell during the 2019 Diamond Ball).
4. The government of Barbados renamed the road she grew up on to Rihanna Drive in 2017.
5. Rihanna teamed up with Chopard to design their ‘Rihanna Loves Chopard’ collection.
6. She hopped on N.E.R.D.’s comeback single “Lemon”.
7. And DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” with Bryson Tiller.
8. She also trolled Kevin Durant during Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals.
Listen: Rihanna yells "BRIIIIIICK!!!" at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 2, 2017