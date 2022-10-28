Kanye West's Donda Academy Could Shut Down For Good Following Mass Exodus

Ye also addressed the situation in an Instagram post. He appeared to confirm reporting about the school's closure from Hollywood Unlocked, who originally published the email online, and called out the website's founder and former employee Jason Lee.



"JASON LEE," he wrote in the now-deleted post. "HERE'S THE CLOUT YOUR'RE LOOKING FOR. MY SCHOOL IS BEING SHUT DOWN. YOU WANNA HELP OR HURT."



What's worse about the situation is that parents of students who didn't have scholarships are starting to wonder how to get a refund for their kids' tuition since they paid a $15,000 fee to enroll them. At this point, some parents are in the process of finding a new school. Meanwhile, there still other parents who want their kids to stay at the academy. Hours after the initial email was sent out, students' parents received another email saying that the school "is back and returning with a vengeance." With plenty of confusion and employees dropping like flies, the future of Ye's private school is apparently in jeopardy.

