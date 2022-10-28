Kanye West's Donda Academy Could Shut Down For Good Following Mass Exodus
By Tony M. Centeno
October 28, 2022
It's been a confusing time for students who are still enrolled in Donda Academy. After it shut down and reopened within a matter of hours, there are more heighten concerns about the future of Ye's private school.
According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, October 27, teachers and staff have been resigning from their positions in protest of the racist conspiracy theories and offensive rhetoric from the school's founder. The situation at the school appeared to get worse on Wednesday night when principal Jason Angell reportedly sent an email that said "at the discretion of our founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately."
Ye also addressed the situation in an Instagram post. He appeared to confirm reporting about the school's closure from Hollywood Unlocked, who originally published the email online, and called out the website's founder and former employee Jason Lee.
"JASON LEE," he wrote in the now-deleted post. "HERE'S THE CLOUT YOUR'RE LOOKING FOR. MY SCHOOL IS BEING SHUT DOWN. YOU WANNA HELP OR HURT."
What's worse about the situation is that parents of students who didn't have scholarships are starting to wonder how to get a refund for their kids' tuition since they paid a $15,000 fee to enroll them. At this point, some parents are in the process of finding a new school. Meanwhile, there still other parents who want their kids to stay at the academy. Hours after the initial email was sent out, students' parents received another email saying that the school "is back and returning with a vengeance." With plenty of confusion and employees dropping like flies, the future of Ye's private school is apparently in jeopardy.