Kanye West Reportedly Wanted To Name His 2018 Album After Hitler

“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” the source told CNN.



The source claims the rapper spoke freely about reading Hitler's manifesto Mein Kampf and had "admiration" for Hitler, his Nazis and the way they used propaganda. The alleged former employee chose to remain anonymous due to a confidentiality agreement and fear of retaliation from Ye.



The unsettling news comes in the midst of him boasting his anti-Semitic views on numerous occasions. Since releasing his 'White Lives Matter' shirts earlier this month, Ye has spewed numerous offensive comments about the Jewish community and George Floyd's death on social media and on several high-profile platforms like Drink Champs and Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight. His comments have gotten him banned from Instagram and Twitter. Although he's returned to social media, he can't come back from all the brands who have distanced themselves away from him like adidas, Balenciaga, Vogue, JPMorgan Chase and others.



Ye has yet to comment on the latest revelation about his life. Now that he's back on Instagram, a statement could be imminent.