This Louisiana Spot Is One Of The 25 Scariest Places In America

Whether or not you believe in ghosts, there are some places that have an air of mystery and an eerie atmosphere that can often create a spooky experience for visitors. Cheapism searched the country learning the most frightening tales and compiling a list of the 25 scariest places in America. One Louisiana spot, which has spawned countless ghost stories, even managed to land a spot on the list.

According to the list, St. Louis Cemetery in New Orleans is one of the scariest places around. While another monument in the Crescent City was called the creepiest place to visit in Louisiana, St. Louis Cemetery continues to draw in visitors from all over the world to experience the reported hauntings for themselves.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"New Orleans' beautiful cemeteries are popular sights to see among the Big Easy's myriad tourist attractions. The St. Louis Cemetery is the oldest among them, dating back to the 1700s. The tombs and plots were not buried in precise rows and columns, giving a labyrinthian feel to the cemetery. Some claim the cemetery is haunted by several ghosts, including voodoo legend Marie Laveau and Henry Vignes, a sailor whose landlord cheated him out of his burial plot and whose spirit now has no place to rest. At least one New Orlean cemetery is currently closed for repairs and others have specific visiting hours and are closed on Sundays, so be sure to check the city website before you go."

Check out Cheapism's full list to read up on some of the creepiest, scariest places in the country.