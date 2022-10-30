Antisemitic Pro-Kanye Message Shared During Florida-Georgia Game
By Jason Hall
October 30, 2022
Several antisemitic messages -- including one specifically referencing support of rapper Kanye West -- were shared in the area of TIAA Bank Field -- the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars -- before, during and after the game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs at the stadium on Saturday (October 30).
A message stating, "Kanye is right about the Jews," referencing West's recent tweets and antisemitic comments, was projected on the side of TIAA Bank Field and several other buildings in Jacksonville after the game, News4Jax.com reports.
Additionally, other antisemitic messages were reportedly displayed above an overpass on the westside of the city, including two banners stating "End Jewish Supremacy in America" and "Honk if you know it's the Jews."
Jaguars owner Shad Khan, issued a statement shared on the Jaguars' verified Twitter account Sunday (October 30) morning.
"I'm personally dismayed to learn of antisemitic rhetoric and messages that marred the experience Saturday at the Florida-Georgia game," Khan wrote. "I know this is not representative of our community, but it happened and it's outrageous. It's hurtful and wrong. It has to stop. I'm asking everyone to make it their mission to end the ignorance and hatred."
The University of Florida and University of Georgia also issued a joint statement condemning the incident Sunday morning.
"We strongly condemn the antisemitic hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia football game Saturday night and the other antisemitic messages that have appeared in Jacksonville," the statement read. "The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF, and we stand together against hate."
Joint statement from UF-UGA regarding antisemitic hate speech. pic.twitter.com/vHrs36M7e5— Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) October 30, 2022
The Anti-Defamation League recorded a total ogf 2,717 incidents of harassment, vandalism or violence targeting the Jewish people in 2021, the highest reported total since the organization began calculating incidents in 1979.