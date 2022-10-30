Antisemitic Pro-Kanye Message Shared During Florida-Georgia Game

Several antisemitic messages -- including one specifically referencing support of rapper Kanye West -- were shared in the area of TIAA Bank Field -- the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars -- before, during and after the game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs at the stadium on Saturday (October 30).

A message stating, "Kanye is right about the Jews," referencing West's recent tweets and antisemitic comments, was projected on the side of TIAA Bank Field and several other buildings in Jacksonville after the game, News4Jax.com reports.

Additionally, other antisemitic messages were reportedly displayed above an overpass on the westside of the city, including two banners stating "End Jewish Supremacy in America" and "Honk if you know it's the Jews."

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, issued a statement shared on the Jaguars' verified Twitter account Sunday (October 30) morning.