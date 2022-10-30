Watch: Drake Surprises Crowd At Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Fest 6

It's the second surprise performance Drake has delivered this month. A couple of weeks ago, the 36-year-old artist appeared during 21 Savage's set at Morehouse-Spelman's Homecoming concert in Atlanta. While they were on stage together, Drake and 21 performed songs like "Jimmy Cooks" and "Knife Talk." After the show was done, fans instantly began to suspect that the duo had an album coming out. A few days after the concert, both rappers announced their upcoming joint album Her Loss in the official music video for "Jimmy Cooks."



Lil WeezyAna Fest 6 occurred two months after it was pushed back due to "unforeseen circumstances." The festival also featured outstanding performances from Unc & Phew aka Quavo and Takeoff, who performed songs off their new album Only Built For Infinity Links, and Rick Ross, who performed his verse off DJ Khaled's "God Did." See more footage from Lil Wayne's music festival below.