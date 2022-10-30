Watch: Drake Surprises Crowd At Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Fest 6

By Tony M. Centeno

October 30, 2022

Drake and Lil Wayne
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Wayne brought back his beloved music festival and invited a slew of all-stars to hit the stage including surprise guest Drake.

On Saturday, October 29, Lil WeezyAna Fest 6 went down at Champions Square in New Orleans. Wayne posted the updated lineup last week which boasted performances from Rick Ross, Quavo & Takeoff, Cam'ron, Babyface Ray, Rob49, Mellow Rackz and more. Midway through his headlining set, the Young Money founder shocked the crowd by bringing out Drake. The Canadian rapper joined forces with Weezy to perform hits like "She Will," and "The Motto." Drizzy also got to perform "God’s Plan," "In My Feelings" and "Nonstop."

It's the second surprise performance Drake has delivered this month. A couple of weeks ago, the 36-year-old artist appeared during 21 Savage's set at Morehouse-Spelman's Homecoming concert in Atlanta. While they were on stage together, Drake and 21 performed songs like "Jimmy Cooks" and "Knife Talk." After the show was done, fans instantly began to suspect that the duo had an album coming out. A few days after the concert, both rappers announced their upcoming joint album Her Loss in the official music video for "Jimmy Cooks."

Lil WeezyAna Fest 6 occurred two months after it was pushed back due to "unforeseen circumstances." The festival also featured outstanding performances from Unc & Phew aka Quavo and Takeoff, who performed songs off their new album Only Built For Infinity Links, and Rick Ross, who performed his verse off DJ Khaled's "God Did." See more footage from Lil Wayne's music festival below.

